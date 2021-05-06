Biden's plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

The plan being released Thursday recommends a series of actions, including expansion of a federal grant program to create local parks, especially in cities and other “nature-deprived communities.'' The report also urges grants to Native American tribes to support tribal conservation priorities; expansion of fish and wildlife habitats and corridors; increased access for outdoor recreation; and creation of a “civilian climate corps” to work on conservation and restoration projects nationwide.

The plan, which follows through on a Biden campaign promise, builds on the Great American Outdoors Act, a 2020 law passed by Congress that authorizes nearly $3 billion for conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Supporters call the law the most significant conservation statute in nearly half a century. It provides dedicated annual funding for parks and open space projects across the country.

Even with that injection of federal funding, the Biden plan relies heavily on voluntary conservation efforts by farmers, ranchers, forest owners and fishing communities.

“The president’s challenge is a call to action to support locally led conservation and restoration efforts of all kinds and all over America, wherever communities wish to safeguard the lands and waters they know and love,'' the report states. “Doing so will not only protect our lands and waters but also boost our economy and support jobs nationwide.''

The report was signed by three Cabinet officials — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — along with Brenda Mallory, chairwoman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. The four are set to announce the report at a news conference Thursday.

To help track progress toward the conservation goal, the report calls for establishment of an interagency working group that includes the U.S. Geological Survey, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The report “is only the starting point'' on a path to fulfill Biden's conservation vision, the three Cabinet officials and Mallory said in a statement.

“Where this path leads over the next decade will be determined not by our agencies, but by the ideas and leadership of local communities,'' they added. “It is our job to listen, learn and provide support along the way to ... pass on healthy lands, waters and wildlife to the generations to come.”

