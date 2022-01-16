Bidens pack carrots, apples into boxes during food bank stop

“The child tax credit was really helpful. We've got to get it renewed,” Biden said.

They walked out to the warehouse floor as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” by Angie Stone played softly, donned some gloves and got to work. Jill Biden wore a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt under her blazer in a nod to the team's playoff game Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Biden chatted with volunteers, including one man standing near a crate of macaroni and cheese who told the president his daughter was a teacher. Biden spoke of the first lady's teaching career and then asked the man for his daughter's number and said he'd give her a ring.

The food boxes contained spices, fruits, vegetables, noodles, tea and juice boxes plus peanut butter and chickpeas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing a deadline he initially set for action by Monday, which is MLK Day. Biden spoke forcefully of the need to pass the legislation, likening the modern concerns over election subversion and increasing voting restrictions in states to the civil rights struggles of the 1960s. Biden last week said he supported changing Senate rules to allow the slim Democratic majority to push the package through, though he later acknowledged uncertainty it can pass Congress this year following objections from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pack produce while they volunteer at hunger relief organization Philabundance, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pack produce while they volunteer at hunger relief organization Philabundance, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

