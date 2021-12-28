Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden's new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, has gotten his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, got his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach — on Tuesday.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden took the German shepherd on a walk near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commander was born Sept. 1 and arrived at the White House last week, a birthday gift from the president's brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Biden introduced Commander in a tweet. He turned 79 in November.

Commander is the third German shepherd Biden has welcomed to the White House. Champ died in June at age 13. The other dog, Major, 3, now lives with family friends in Delaware after behaving aggressively while living at the White House.

The Bidens are spending the holidays between their homes in Delaware.

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden prepares to throw a ball as he walks with his dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden prepares to throw a ball as he walks with his dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden prepares to throw a ball as he walks with his dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
First lady Jill Biden tosses a tennis ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

First lady Jill Biden tosses a tennis ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
First lady Jill Biden tosses a tennis ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Angela McShan patrols offshore as President Joe Biden, bottom right, walks past with first lady Jill Biden and their dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Angela McShan patrols offshore as President Joe Biden, bottom right, walks past with first lady Jill Biden and their dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Angela McShan patrols offshore as President Joe Biden, bottom right, walks past with first lady Jill Biden and their dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden takes his dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden takes his dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden takes his dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

In Other News
1
Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn't in US
2
Police: 6 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings
3
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime
4
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
5
California man gets second life term for synagogue attack
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top