Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I'll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents' wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children's National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

