Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Buhle told People that she and Hunter “come together in our shared love for our daughters,” as they prepare for their eldest daughter Naomi's wedding at the White House this November.

While Hunter's finances are under investigation by the Justice Department, Buhle told People that “I couldn't be of any help," adding, “I kept my head so deeply buried in the sand on our finances."

After Biden became President Barack Obama's vice president in 2008, Buhle writes experiencing “one frequent reminder I wasn't a true Biden,” when a Secret Service agent informed the family that her then-husband and daughters would receive round-the-clock protection, but not her.

Buhle, in 2019, legally reclaimed her maiden name, which she said once felt like a “crown and shield to me.”

“I was no longer a Biden,” she writes. "I'd handed in my crown and shield because I no longer needed them. Maybe I never had.”