springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
A key member of President Joe Biden’s economic team is leaving his administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday.

Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The pending departure is the first to be disclosed since the midterm elections as Biden's term reaches its halfway point, often a time of transition for any presidential administration.

Bloomberg was first to report Rouse's planned departure, and it said Brian Deese, director of Biden's National Economic Council, plans to depart next year.

Rouse, a labor economist, was the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

Deese is scheduled to participate in a meeting with Biden and business and labor leaders at the White House on Friday afternoon. It's the Democratic president's first public event since returning from a trip to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The official said there was no timeline for Deese to depart.

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

In Other News
1
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
2
Driver arrested in sheriff's recruits crash is released
3
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
4
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
5
US home sales fell in October for ninth straight month
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top