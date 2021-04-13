Biden works to balance civil rights and criminal justice

Two of Evans’ children clutched stuffed animals as the gazed at their father’s flag-draped coffin, one wearing his father’s police uniform hat. At one moment, a toy replica of the U.S. Capitol was dropped; Biden reached over to pick it up.

His own life defined by grief after having buried two children and his first wife, Biden said his prayer for the Evans family is for “that moment when a smile comes before the tear.” And he saluted the Capitol police force, still reeling from the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump, where one officer died and scores more were injured.

“Never has there been more strain … and responsibility been placed on the shoulders of Capitol Police,” the president said. “And yet, you hear it, you see it, you watch them, and you watch them do their duty with pure courage and not complain.”

Hours later, Biden was in the Oval Office with members of the Congressional Black Congress to convene a meeting that was meant to tout the assistance that his jobs and infrastructure plan would give to Black communities but was shadowed by the police shootings.

Acknowledging it has been “a painful week,” Biden denounced the killing of Wright as “a God-awful shooting” and said that “We’re in the business, all of us here today, of delivering real change” when it comes to policing communities of color. He promised he could do “a lot” when it comes to revamping how officers interact with African Americans during his time in office.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said after the meeting in a message to those hurt by the shootings that “we are standing here on the grounds of the White House because of them and for them.”

“We feel their pain because many of us have witnessed the same thing,” Beatty said, “the same discrimination, we know there is systemic racism, we know that we need to do better with enforcing police reform, gun reform, we’re asking them to stand with us as we stand with them.”

But so far, Biden's Department of Justice has been unable to do much.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has signaled that civil rights would be a top priority and that he was committed to combating racial discrimination in policing. During his confirmation hearing, he told lawmakers that America doesn't "yet have equal justice."

Advocates hope the department’s priorities will shift dramatically in the Biden administration, with a focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Garland has also suggested he is more likely to authorize more so-called pattern or practice investigations, sweeping probes into police departments that examine whether systemic deficiencies contribute to misconduct or enable it to persist, which were curtailed under the Trump administration. But the job is not yet filled.

Although Biden announced Kristen Clarke, one of the nation's foremost civil rights lawyers, to lead the department's civil rights division at the same time he announced Garland's nomination, she is not yet in her position. Her confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Clarke — who has garnered support from some of the nation’s largest law enforcement organizations, dozens of police chiefs and the families of hate crime victims — is expected to tell members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that she would bring a “clear-eyed pursuit of justice” to the position, if she is confirmed.

The Senate has also yet to vote to confirm Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and Vanita Gupta, who previously ran the Justice Department’s civil rights division, to be associate attorney general.

Administration officials have maintained a public silence but have kept tabs on the situation around Minneapolis, which has had two nights of unrest since the Wright killing. There are fears of more after the verdict in the Chauvin trial.

Generally, though, such unrest falls to local police, not federal officials. Federal law enforcement has some role, mostly to protect federal property and buildings and to support local law enforcement officials. The presence of federal officers in some cities last summer, including in Portland, Oregon, where agents were assigned to protect the federal courthouse and other federal offices, became a flashpoint in the protests amid nights of riots.

President Joe Biden speaks as he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden speaks as he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Sitting are House Majority Whip James Clyburn, of S.C., from left, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, center, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with members of the press alongside caucus members after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky