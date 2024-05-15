Biden won’t participate in debates sponsored by nonpartisan commission, proposes 2 Trump debates

President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday on social media that he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” Biden posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

The Democrat suggested that the two candidates could pick some dates, taking a dig at Trump’s ongoing hush money trial by noting that the Republican is “free on Wednesdays,” the usual day off in the trial.

In addition to the post, Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates to say that Biden would not participate in its announced debates, choosing instead to participate in debates hosted by news organizations.

Trump has repeatedly dared Biden to debate him, keeping a second podium open at rallies and claiming that his rival would not be up for the task.

In Other News
1
NFL schedule: Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets will face Minnesota...
2
Wong sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister, as Lee Hsien Loong...
3
United Methodists scrap their anti-gay bans. A woman who defied them...
4
French president convenes top ministers to discuss spiraling violence...
5
A Swiss court sentences a former Gambian interior minister to 20 years...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top