springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden gestures as first lady Jill Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Caption
President Joe Biden gestures as first lady Jill Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is wishing Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend.

From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

On Nantucket, well-wishers waved and cheered as the Bidens traveled by motorcade to the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. servicemembers from around the world and thank them for their service.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted before boarding Air Force one at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, en route to Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Caption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted before boarding Air Force one at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, en route to Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

In Other News
1
Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy
2
Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
3
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
4
Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
5
Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top