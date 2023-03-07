Biden will seek Medicare changes, up tax rate in new budget

The plan is also intended to close what the White House describes as loopholes that allow some income to avoid Medicare taxes.

Besides the taxes, Biden wants to expand Medicare's ability to negotiate drug costs, which began with the Inflation Reduction Act. He signed the sweeping legislation last year.

The changes would help shore up a key trust fund that pays for Medicare, which provides health care for older adults. According to the White House, the changes would keep the fund solvent until the 2050s, about 25 years longer than currently expected.

More changes would be made to Medicare benefits. Biden wants to limit cost sharing for some generic drugs to only $2. The idea would lower out-of-pocket costs for treating hypertension, high cholesterol and other ailments.

In addition, the budget would end cost sharing for up to three mental health or behavioral health visits per year.

