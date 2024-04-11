Biden will give a live virtual address at Sharpton's annual civil rights conference

The announcement, first shared with The Associated Press, caps a week of appearances from Biden administration officials and other prominent local and national politicians. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the convention in person last year.

Biden is not expected to take questions from attendees after his remarks on Friday. Sharpton, who has regularly convened a small group of civil rights leaders at the White House on issues affecting Black Americans, will lead a discussion with attendees following the president's address.

Although Biden historically enjoys high support and approval from Black Democrats, 45% of Black Americans said they disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president in March, according to polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just over half said they approve.