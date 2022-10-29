springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has cast his midterm ballot, accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday.

In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.

Biden said he was feeling good about the midterms, which will decide control of Congress for the next two years.

In the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden plans to step up his campaign travels with scheduled trips to Pennsylvania, Florida, New Mexico and Maryland to stump for Democratic congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

“I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It is a choice. A fundamental choice," he said. "A choice between two very different visions for the country.”

Biden voted alongside his granddaughter Natalie, who is 18 years old. He also voted in Delaware last month, when he made a quick, one-day trip for the state's Sept. 13 primaries.

Delaware has no competitive congressional races this cycle.

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

Credit: Tasos Katopodis

In Other News
1
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
2
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
3
Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats West Virginia 41-31
4
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
5
Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top