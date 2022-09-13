Biden touts inflation reduction law despite sobering report

The law may help lower prescription drug prices, but outside analyses suggest it will do little to immediately bring down overall inflation. Last month, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office judged it would have a “negligible” effect on prices through 2023. The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model went even further to say “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero” over the next decade.

In theory, the law could reduce inflationary pressures because it would lower annual budget deficits by $300 billion over 10 years.

But by partially forgiving student debt and changing the repayment structure in an August executive order, Biden likely has wiped out those deficit savings, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. An analysis by the fiscal watchdog estimates that the president’s executive order on student debt would cost roughly $500 billion over 10 years, “completely eliminating any disinflationary benefit.”

Still, voters are especially sensitive to gasoline, which declined 10.6% in August. The Biden administration has repeatedly cited relief at the pump as gas costs have fallen since June —when average U.S. prices crested above $5 a gallon. AAA estimates that gas prices nationwide averaged $3.71 a gallon on Tuesday.