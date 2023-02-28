Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary

Biden will speak in Selma for the annual remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 that white police beat Black civil rights marchers as they attempted to cross the city's Edmund Pettus Bridge. The White House announced the visit on Tuesday.

The visit comes as the city that served as a crucible of the civil rights movement is fighting to recover from a January tornado. The EF-2 twister, with winds of 130 mph, cut a wide swath and ripped through the city, destroying and severely damaging hundreds of homes.