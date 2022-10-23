Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

Biden is expected to deliver remarks that look to contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at a Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP's 2017 changes to tax rates, according to a Democratic official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks, said Biden will also discuss job growth, an unemployment rate that hovers near 50-year lows, and declining gasoline prices during his remarks to the DNC's Washington offices.