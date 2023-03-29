X

Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week's massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration's commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
2
Graphic novelist, 9 other writers win $50,000 Whiting Awards
3
Companies bid $264M in Gulf oil sale mandated by climate law
4
Most gig workers paid sick leave under new Seattle law
5
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top