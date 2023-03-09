Biden to seek more than $2.8B from Congress for cancer fight

In 2015, the Bidens' eldest son, Beau, died of an aggressive brain cancer at age 46.

While Biden's budget is unlikely to clear Congress untouched, fighting cancer is an issue that Biden hopes can find bipartisan support.

Cancer is among four issues that Biden made part of a "unity agenda" he announced in his 2022 State of the Union address. Veterans, drug abuse and mental health are the other issues. Congress last year passed numerous pieces of legislation to address aspects of the agenda.

In recognition of March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the White House on Friday was hosting a discussion with government officials and others on improving outcomes for this particular form of cancer.

Excluding some skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the fourth most-common cancer in men and women and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Featured speakers will include Simone Ledward Boseman, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, and NBC News anchor Craig Melvin, who lost an older brother to the same disease, also at age 43.

Separately on Friday, Jill Biden was scheduled to visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and his wife, Laura, to talk about the president's cancer budget request and highlight the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Cassidys are medical doctors.

