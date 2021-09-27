Biden to name African-born doctor to lead HIV/AIDS response

Nkengasong, a U.S. citizen born in Cameroon, would be the first person of African descent to hold the position. The Senate must approve his eventual nomination.

If confirmed, Nkengasong would become an ambassador-at-large at the State Department, overseeing the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR. The position most recently was held by Dr. Deborah Birx, who in 2020 became coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force under then-President Donald Trump. Birx left government after Biden took office.