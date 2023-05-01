Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at WH May 9

But the stalemate began to quickly break Monday afternoon after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter that “we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time.”

Economists have sounded the alarm about a financial catastrophe if the government of the world's largest economy is unable to pay its bills. A default could plunge the U.S. and other nations into severe recessions, all while cracking America's financial credibility in ways that could make a recovery difficult.

It's still unclear how the president and Congress can resolve the matter, yet Democratic leaders want to decouple the debt limit from the budget process.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., quickly seized on Yellen's letter as a reason to address the debt cap and settle differences over spending “as part of our annual budget process, which is currently underway,"

“It’s time to put aside partisan interests and do what is right and necessary for the American people to avoid a first-ever U.S. government default that crashes the stock market, raises costs on families and jeopardizes retirement savings,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that, like it or not, the precedent for negotiating a debt ceiling increase was set during the Obama presidency, noting that “when we have a divided government, that’s what happens, so sit down, get a deal done and don’t scare the pants off the people of America."

In a White House speech celebrating small businesses before the Yellen letter, Biden portrayed the House Republicans' plan as an attempt to extort spending cuts from the administration by putting the federal government at risk of default. He portrayed some of the backers of the bill as unreasonable extremists who are loyal to the “Make America Great Again” movement started by former President Donald Trump.

“We pay our bills and we should do so without reckless hostage-taking from some of the MAGA Republicans in Congress,” Biden said.

White House officials calculate that the House GOP bill would force a 22% slash to non-defense discretionary spending, putting housing vouchers, food aid and basic medical care at risk for millions of U.S. households. Biden on Monday cited a Moody's Analytics report that there would be 780,000 fewer jobs next year if the bill became law.

But the House passed a bill with spending caps that avoids making specific cuts. Instead, it would place strict limits on how much the federal government could spend over the next decade and leave lawmakers to sort out the details.

In return for raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion into 2024, House Republicans voted by a narrow margin to claw back unspent COVID-19 funds, put work requirements on government aid, cancel Biden's plans to forgive student debt, put spending levels back at 2022 levels and place a 1% cap on growth going forward.

Republicans insist defense and veterans accounts will be spared, though the bill does not explicitly spell out the actual reductions. Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said he was “very, very frustrated” with the Biden administration’s suggestion that services would be cut. “No veteran will lose benefits,” Bost promised on a weekend conference call.

Speaking from Jerusalem on Monday, McCarthy said the need for talks to begin was reasonable and Biden's resistance to doing so was the problem. The House speaker suggested that kids who watched the educational cartoon “Schoolhouse Rock” know that laws only result from Congress and the president cooperating.

“'Schoolhouse Rock' — they never told you not to negotiate," McCarthy said. "They told you to work together.”

The speaker has said an agreement depends on a commitment to limit the debt, which already totals more than $31.4 trillion. But both Biden and McCarthy have pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare, which will be the primary drivers of the debt in the coming decades, according to economists and the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

McCarthy said he looked forward to Biden “changing his mind and negotiating with us.”

Before the day ended, a meeting was on the calendar.

___

White House correspondent Zeke Miller and AP reporter Kevin Freking contributed to this report.