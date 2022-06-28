BreakingNews
Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden to meet next month with Mexico's president

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden plans to meet on July 12 at the White House with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

President Joe Biden plans to meet on July 12 at the White House with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who skipped the recent Summit of the Americas in protest of the U.S. not inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the event.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden and Obrador will discuss issues such as food security, immigration, climate and security and shared economic interests.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico were strained by the June summit that was supposed to be about unity among western hemisphere nations. Obrador said that the legitimacy of the gathering depended on all of the countries in North America, South America and the Caribbean being in attendance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had previously defended the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela by saying, “We do not believe that dictators should be invited."

The announcement of a bilateral meeting also comes as migration along the border between the U.S. and Mexico has been a persistent challenge for the Biden administration. On Monday, 50 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, without air conditioning in the sweltering heat.

In Other News
1
Stocks slide on Wall Street as inflation worries persist
2
'Silicon Heartland' boon for Ohio, but families mourn homes
3
Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas
4
AP sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension
5
Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top