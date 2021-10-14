Biden to meet Kenya president facing Pandora Papers scrutiny

The visit comes at a difficult moment in East Africa as a nearly yearlong war in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia continues to roil the region.

The United States is looking to Kenya, long an ally on counterterrorism efforts, to help wind down the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia that has left the area gripped by human-made famine. Biden has threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian officials and others involved in the conflict if the fighting doesn't wind down soon.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the meeting with a strategic partner was “long overdue.” He urged Biden to use the meeting to address internal tensions in several parts of Kenya and the impact they could have on next year’s election.

Risch also said he’s concerned about Kenya racking up debt with China, which accounts for about one-third of Kenya's 2021-22 external debt service costs and is its biggest foreign creditor after the World Bank.

“The Biden administration should make these issues front and center in discussions with President Kenyatta and other senior Kenyan officials this week,” Risch said.

The meeting will be Biden’s first one-on-one, in-person engagement as president with an African leader.

The White House said the leaders were also expected to discuss democracy and human rights issues, as well as security, economic growth and climate change.

