Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

In a statement, current Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Monheim had “the utmost professionalism and integrity.”

“Tom is an excellent choice, and the Intelligence Community will benefit greatly from his unwavering commitment to an IC Inspector General that is independent and objective in its work,” Haines said.

Charles McCullough, who served as intelligence community inspector general before Atkinson and was the first person to hold the job, noted Monheim’s history with other intelligence and law enforcement agencies and called it a “good move for them to promote somebody from within.” Atkinson declined to comment Wednesday.

While Monheim has not faced major public controversy since taking the acting role, both McCullough and Atkinson did. McCullough was drawn into the investigations over whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton illegally shared classified information through her personal email system. After McCullough notified Congress in 2016 that he believed several dozen of her emails had contained highly classified material, a Clinton spokesperson alleged that he had been part of a coordinated leak to hurt her presidential campaign.

McCullough said he was notified that had Clinton beaten Trump in 2016, she would have dismissed him. He ultimately left the post in early 2017.

“The stuff that you do tends to be very high profile. It’s not for the faint of heart,” he said Wednesday. “But any IG would tell you that.”