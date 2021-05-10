Biden to join meeting of NATO's eastern members by video

Those in the Bucharest nine are Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the three small Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

These countries were all controlled by Moscow during the cold war, with the Baltic states incorporated into the Soviet Union. Today they are all members of NATO and the Europe Union.

The meeting of the nine comes ahead of a NATO summit taking place June 14 in Brussels, where the alliance has its headquarters.

At the June summit, Biden and other leaders plan to discuss tense ties with Russia and China, the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-nation alliance.