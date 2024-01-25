Biden will host Japan's Prime Minister Kishida in April to strengthen Indo-Pacific alliances

As president, Biden has visited Japan twice, most recently going to the city of Hiroshima last May for the Group of 7 summit among major industrialized nations. Kishida's visit comes as the federal government is reviewing the national security implications of Japan's Nippon Steel plans to acquire the Pittsburgh-based company U.S. Steel for roughly $14.1 billion.

Kirby declined to say whether the government's review of that potential merger would be a subject at the state visit. He said that Biden and Kishida will likely discuss a range of issues in Asia, including how to improve cooperation with South Korea.

"I think you can expect to see a robust discussion about how we’re deepening our bilateral cooperation with Japan, improving our alliance capabilities across the board," Kirby said. “There will be a lot to discuss.”