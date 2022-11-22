Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving

Last weekend, the president and first lady hosted the wedding of granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House lawn, and the family celebrated Biden's 80th birthday at Sunday brunch. He's the oldest president in U.S. history.

Asked whether Biden and his family would discuss whether he should run again, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday declined to comment on the substance of those talks.

“He's going to have a private conversation with his family,” she said at her press briefing.

Biden and his wife started their annual tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket before they married in 1977. It was their way out of choosing which side of the family to spend the holiday with. They settled on the quaint Massachusetts island after one of Biden's aides suggested it.

Last year, the family camped out at a sprawling compound owned by David Rubenstein, a billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of the Carlyle Group private equity firm.