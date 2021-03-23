Biden to address video summit of EU leaders on Thursday

Von der Leyen has invited Biden to a global health summit in Rome on May 21 to streamline the fight against COVID-19, the common enemy that has killed over a million people in the EU and the U.S. combined.

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, top left, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, top right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bottom left, and French President Emmanuel Macron are shown on a screen during a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the EU summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco