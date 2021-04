Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions

The speech will come just before Biden's 100th day in office and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled recently, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.

But security remains tight at the Capitol, patrolled by National Guard troops and surrounded by fencing, after a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in January in a deadly riot to try to undo Biden's election victory.

At the same time, pandemic restrictions will limit in-person access to the speech, which is typically broadcast live and in prime time to American households.

Rather than gathering all lawmakers at once in the House chamber, as traditionally happens, there will be limits set on the number of representatives and senators allowed in the chamber under the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Lawmakers will also be seated in the upstairs visitors gallery spaces rather than solely in the seats on the House floor.

And instead of inviting special visitors, family or friends, a coveted ticket in Washington, no guests of representatives or senators will be allowed.

Social distancing restrictions have been in place during the pandemic, requiring House lawmakers to conduct floor votes and other business in smaller groups, rather than convening hundreds in the chamber at once.

Masks are required, and the public visitors galleries, usually filled for such an event, have been closed during most of the pandemic.

Presidents don't deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

President Joe Biden speaks as he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks with President Joe Biden as they attend the service for U.S. Capitol Officer William "Billy" Evans, as his remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) Credit: Tom Williams Credit: Tom Williams

From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., wait for the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to be carried from the Capitol by a joint services honor guard Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Credit: Jabin Botsford Credit: Jabin Botsford