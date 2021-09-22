springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden taps two fundraisers, ex state rep as ambassadors

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Caption
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Nation & World
By Associated Press
5 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has announced that’s he’s nominating two major Democratic fundraisers and a former Georgia state lawmaker to serve as ambassadors

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that's he's nominating two major Democratic fundraisers and a former Georgia state lawmaker to serve as ambassadors.

Erik Ramanathan, chairman of the public health nonprofit organization Heluna Health and an LGBT activist, was tapped for Sweden; Michael Adler, a South Florida real estate executive, was nominated for Belgium; and former longtime state lawmaker Calvin Smyre was picked to serve in the Dominican Republic.

Ramanathan and Adler were bundlers for Biden's latest presidential run and raised major contributions for former President Barack Obama. Smyre spent 47 years in the Georgia State Assembly and was chairman of the Democratic caucus within the assembly for over a decade.

Smyre was an early Biden backer in a state that he narrowly won. Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In Other News
1
US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call
2
Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion's runway return
3
United Airlines say 97% of US employees have been vaccinated
4
The Latest: Kenya's president outlines his UN priorities
5
UN anti-racism event, rejected by some, recommits to goals
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top