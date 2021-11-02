Biden taps Navy admiral to be Joint Chiefs vice chairman

If confirmed, Grady, who currently heads the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va., would become the nation’s number two military officer, replacing Air Force Gen. John Hyten. Hyten is retiring later this month.

Grady’s nomination has been long delayed, making it highly likely that there will be a gap in the job once Hyten leaves on Nov. 19. Grady's name was sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, and it's not clear when a hearing on the nomination would be scheduled.