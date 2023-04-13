Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook," and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta, according to the White House.

Others tapped to the committee include musician Jon Batiste, who performed at the White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy Award winner Joe Walsh, and actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur and Kerry Washington. It also includes one former member of Congress: Democrat Steve Israel, who represented New York in the House.