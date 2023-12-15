Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O'Brien

“They won’t let me take questions,” O'Brien said. “But boy, do I have the answers to everything.”

The White House later confirmed that Biden was interviewed by the comedian for his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

O’Brien said he’s previously visited the White House and is in thrall of its history.

“I’m a huge history buff slash nerd. So believe it or not, I like read a lot of books about the White House,” O’Brien told reporters. “Every time I come here, I mean, just I get the same feeling — just like this is amazing. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The episode will be available Wednesday for download and will also air on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Radio channel.

