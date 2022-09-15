springfield-news-sun logo
X

Biden talks inflation, Russia in '60 Minutes' interview

President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show “60 Minutes.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show "60 Minutes."

CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program's 55th season.

Biden discussed inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more, according to CBS. The network plans to air a preview on Friday of Pelly's interview on “CBS Mornings.”

Biden has done fewer television interviews and press conferences than his recent White House predecessors in the early going of his presidency.

In Other News
1
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
2
Rays start 9 Latin American position players, rout Jays 11-0
3
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
4
EXPLAINER: R. Kelly acquitted on rigging trial. Why?
5
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top