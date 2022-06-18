Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

springfield-news-sun logo
President Joe Biden is helped by Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden is helped by Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nation & World
By AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.

“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

President Joe Biden is helped after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, talks to a crowd after falling from his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

