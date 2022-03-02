Manchin fans faint hopes for stalled social, climate bill

Manchin said there have been “no formal talks" over resuscitating the effort and said he has not discussed his ideas with the White House. He has said for months that the House-approved bill would fuel inflation, but he did not say Wednesday what he meant by using the legislation to curb price increases that have rippled across the economy.

Manchin said he wanted to raise revenue by boosting taxes on the rich and corporations and by curbing prices of the prescription drugs that Medicare buys for its beneficiaries. The savings not used for deficit reduction could go for a priority like using tax credits and other incentives to reduce pollutants that contribute to global warming.

All of those were in the Biden-backed bill that Manchin derailed in December. But the sidelined legislation was much broader, also including initiatives like enhanced child tax credits, health care subsidies and free pre-school.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday, Biden suggested a rebranded version of that package, though he used no numbers. He said the measure would help families cope with rising expenses and emphasized it should restrict drug prices, combat climate change and help with child care costs.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a progressive who clashed repeatedly with Manchin over the social and environment bill, didn't rule out accepting a smaller package if it included accomplishments like reducing prescription drug and child care costs. But he seemed reluctant to bow to Manchin's proposals.

“Mr. Manchin doesn't, last I heard, run the United States Senate. Our job is to bring forth the legislation that the American people want. Mr. Manchin can vote no," Sanders said.

“A lot of discussions going on among senators," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said when asked if Biden's words had prompted new movement on the push.