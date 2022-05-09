Biden signs Ukraine 'lend-lease' bill in rejoinder to Putin

Despite their differences over Biden’s approach and perceived missteps in confronting Russia, when it comes to Ukraine the members of the House and Senate have held together in a rare bipartisan fashion Other measures, including calls to investigate Putin for war crimes, have also gained widespread support.

“While President Putin and the Russian people celebrated Victory Day today, we’re seeing Russian forces commit war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, as they engage in a brutal war that is causing so much suffering and needless destruction,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said Putin was “perverting” history to attempt to "justify his unprovoked and unjustified war.”

Biden’s latest request for $33 billion more in military and humanitarian aid will pull the U.S. deeper into the conflict, and test the resolve in Congress.

But as the package makes its way through the House and Senate, with votes possible soon, lawmakers are showing no signs of flinching. Countless lawmakers have made weekend excursions to the region to see first-hand the devastation of the war on Ukraine and surrounding countries, as more than 5 million refugees flee the region.

Rather than fight the spending overseas — as had been an increasingly popular viewpoint during the Trump era — some lawmakers in both parties want to boost the amount of U.S. aid being sent to Ukraine.

Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost the Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion, and a House vote was possible as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with lawmakers’ thinking said.

___

AP writers Alan Fram and Will Weissert contributed to this report.