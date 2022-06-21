Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

The infrastructure law also authorized agencies to increase the base salary of federal wildland firefighters by $20,000 per year or 50% of their current base salary, whichever is lower, through 2023. The firefighters will receive back pay for the raises, dating to October 2021.

The National Federation of Federal Employees union had been urging the Biden administration to interpret the statute as broadly as possible, as firefighters across the country were struggling to make ends meet.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a Senate subcommittee last month that his agency’s staffing levels are at 90% overall but as low as 50% percent in some areas, including Oregon, Washington state and California.

The issue of recruitment, retention and low pay for wildland firefighters had been on Biden’s radar since early in his administration.

Last June, before the infrastructure bill was passed, the Democratic president signed an executive order temporarily raising pay for federal firefighters to ensure that no one was making less than $15 per hour.

Biden said he had been dismayed after learning that the starting pay for federal firefighters was significantly lower than that at many local and state fire agencies. Pay for new federal firefighters had typically started at $11 per hour to $14 per hour, and they were overtime-eligible.