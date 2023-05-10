Biden showcases Dem coalition with campaign advisory board

The diverse group of 50 officials includes representatives from nearly every facet of the Democratic firmament. It brings together three of Biden's 2020 primary rivals — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — and at least two contenders who eyed the Oval Office had Biden decided not to run for another term, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. They're joined by progressive favorite Rep. Maxwell Frost, new party rising stars including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and prolific fundraisers like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is chairing the group, whose members the campaign says will tap into their donor networks for Biden, make media appearances on his behalf, and reach out to their supporters and communities to make the case directly to voters for another Biden term.