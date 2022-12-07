Biden set to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence

The White House says the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, being held Wednesday night at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, is a “service of mourning and loving remembrance for all who have fallen victim to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America.”

It will be the first time a U.S. president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organizers. Though the observance is led by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, it is meant to honor all victims of gun violence nationwide and the group is expected to be joined by more than 100 other similarly-minded organizations.