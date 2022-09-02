Biden seeks $47B for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters

Biden is also seeking $2 billion to continue COVID-19 testing programs, including an initiative to distribute free at-home tests that ended on Friday as the government says it is running short on funds. White House officials say they have some tests left in the stockpile, but not enough to provide free tests if cases sharply increase.

Congress has not moved forward on similar administration requests for the COVID-19 response amid the partisan stalemate.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House has repeatedly warned that there would be trade-offs if that money wasn't approved, and “that is precisely what happened.” The lack of free testing kits, for example, “leaves our domestic testing capacity diminished for a potential fall surge," she said.

The administration is also asking for $4.5 billion to bolster its efforts to fight monkeypox amid the ongoing outbreak. Officials said they have already depleted significant reserves from the national stockpile to provide over 1.1 million vials of vaccine.

The money would help ensure access to vaccinations, testing and treatment, and also help fund the global effort to fight the disease, administration officials said.

For disaster relief, the White House is asking for $6.5 billion, including money for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, farmers affected by weather events and efforts to increase the resilience of the electric grid. As part of that request, the administration is also asking for $1.4 billion to address unmet disaster recovery needs in several states, including for recent devastating floods in Kentucky.