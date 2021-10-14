Biden says he'll discuss 'transparency' with Kenya president

“That doesn’t mean we don’t meet with people you have disagreements on,” Psaki said. “We have a range of interests in working with Kenya and working with them on issues in Africa, in the region, and that will be the primary focus.”

Biden announced at the start of his meeting with Kenyatta that the U.S. will donate 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union. Africa lags behind much of the world in vaccinations: Only nine African countries met the World Health Organization's goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the population by the end of September.

The new donations, expected to be delivered in the coming weeks, are in addition to the 50 million doses already donated to the African Union by the U.S. A vaccine acquisition group backed by the African Union has already procured 400 million J&J doses.

Kenyatta thanked Biden for helping Kenya and other African countries access the vaccine, and said further assistance from the international community would be “greatly welcomed.”

Kenyatta's visit also comes as a nearly yearlong war in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia continues to roil the region.

The United States is looking to Kenya, long an ally on counterterrorism efforts in East Africa, to help wind down the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia that has left the area gripped by human-made famine. Biden has threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian officials and others involved in the conflict if the fighting doesn't wind down soon.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the meeting with a strategic partner was “long overdue.” He wanted Biden to use the meeting to address internal tensions in several parts of Kenya and the impact they could have on next year’s election.

Risch also said he’s concerned about Kenya racking up debt with China, which accounts for about one-third of Kenya's 2021-22 external debt service costs and is its biggest foreign creditor after the World Bank.

“The Biden administration should make these issues front and center in discussions with President Kenyatta and other senior Kenyan officials this week,” Risch said.

The meeting was Biden’s first one-on-one, in-person engagement as president with an African leader.

The presidents were also set to discuss democracy and human rights issues, as well as security, economic growth and climate change.

