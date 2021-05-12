Biden saw political peril, opportunity in pipeline shutdown

The president followed up later Wednesday with an executive order to improve cybersecurity. Biden's team also seized on the shutdown as an argument for approving the president's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the cyberattack was a reminder that infrastructure is a national security issue and investments for greater resilience are needed.

“This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “This has to be core to how we secure critical infrastructure.”

The administration took a variety of steps to address the gasoline situation.

The Transportation Department was surveying how many vessels could carry fossil fuels to the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard to provide gasoline. Waivers were issued to expand the hours that fuel can be transported by roadways. The Environmental Protection Agency issued waivers on gas blends and other regulations to ease any supply challenges.

The technology firm Gasbuddy.com found that 28% of stations were out of fuel in North Carolina. In Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia, more than 16% of stations were without gas.

The sudden supply crunch after Friday's hack showed the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events. Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize the administration for previously canceling plans to construct the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Biden had canceled its permit over risks of spills and worries that climate change would worsen by burning the oil sands crude that would have flowed through the pipeline.

“The Colonial Pipeline crisis shows that we need more American energy to fuel our economy, not less,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that Biden had "left our energy supply more vulnerable to attacks” by blocking the Keystone XL pipeline.

The cyberattack was but one of many challenges confronting the president.

Within just a few days, the Biden administration has also been dealt a disappointing monthly jobs report, a potentially worrisome increase in inflation and lethal violence in Israel. It is still trying to vaccinate the country against the coronavirus, send out hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid and pass its own sweeping jobs and education agenda.

“You have to be prepared to juggle multiple challenges, multiple crises at one time, and that’s exactly what we’re doing at this moment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Higher energy prices often have political fallout, complicating reelection campaigns for incumbents outside oil-producing regions. The 1979 fuel shortage famously crushed Jimmy Carter's presidential reelection efforts and helped usher in the Reagan era.

Research published last year by the World Bank looked at 207 elections across 50 democracies and found an oil price spike a year before the election "systematically lower the odds of incumbents being reelected." The findings applied to both conservatives and liberals, showing a degree of pragmatism by voters.

The best way for Biden to respond was probably to show that he understands how rising gas prices can hurt family budgets and to move quickly to help fix the pipeline problem.

“It’s important for the president to show empathy and recognize the position that the average American is in vis-à-vis gas prices," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "Gas prices are something that don’t affect the elite — and our politicians are all among the elite.”

Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

A customer drives from a Chevron station after it ran out of gasoline, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Miami. State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation's largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson