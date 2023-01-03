Biden renominates Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

He renominated Garcetti as the new congressional session began Tuesday. Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but he never received a vote of the full Senate. He's faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor's office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of any inappropriate behavior.

Amid Garcetti's struggles to get confirmed, the White House publicly defended him as a well-qualified candidate and noted that his nomination cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously.