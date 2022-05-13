Biden reaffirms Jordan's role overseeing Temple Mount

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called images of Israeli riot police pushing and beating pallbearers at Friday's funeral in Jerusalem for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh "deeply disturbing."

Witnesses said Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Thousands of people, many waving Palestinian flags, attended the funeral. It was believed to be the largest Palestinian funeral in Jerusalem since Faisal Husseini, a Palestinian leader and scion of a prominent family, died in 2001.

Israel police were seen pushing and clubbing mourners. At one point in the chaos, a pallbearer lost control of the casket and it dropped toward the ground. Police ripped Palestinian flags out of people’s hands and fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

“Today in Jerusalem we regret the intrusion into what should have been a peaceful possession,” Psaki said.

