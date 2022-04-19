Biden pushes infrastructure plans in visit to New Hampshire

Overall, the law includes $17 billion for upgrading port facilities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc on international supply chains. The president rattled off the other infrastructure investments from the law, including the replacement of lead water pipes, the build-out of broadband internet, projects to protect against climate change and repairs to roads and bridges.

“There’s so much more in this law. I’m not going to bore you with the rest of it, but it's significant," said Biden, whose speech then touched on inflation coming out of the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, taxes, prescription drug prices and lowering the budget deficit.

Biden's trip is his second to New Hampshire as president. The state was his first stop after he signed the infrastructure legislation in November, and he spoke in front of an old bridge that's overdue for repairs.

The president has repeatedly focused on these kinds of initiatives as his more ambitious agenda to boost education, social services and climate change initiatives remains stalled.

With the midterm elections approaching later this year, Biden is eager to convince voters that one of his administration's top accomplishments is creating concrete progress after years of unfulfilled promises from his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who never cut a deal on infrastructure spending.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Biden is in New Hampshire to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Biden is in New Hampshire to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

