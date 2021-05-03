Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia

The president went around asking the students, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“A fashion designer,” one student responded.

“A chef,” another said, to which Biden replied, “holy mackerel, I’ll be darned!”

“A hairdresser,” one student said. Biden joked: “I could use some, some hair, I mean.”

The president then continued: “I tell you what, you guys are really impressive," and joked with the kids — "This is 9th grade, right?”

It was, in fact, fifth grade.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden applaud a student as she demonstrates her project, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and fifth-grade teacher Cindy Bertamini, watch a student demonstrate his project, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden stops outside at York High School and is greeted by a boy and his mother, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, walk with Principal Kelly Denny, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci