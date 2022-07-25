Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

“America invented the semiconductor. It's time to bring it home," Biden said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told him that chip manufacturers are finalizing investment plans and that money provided through the bill will be instrumental in their decision.

”We know they will expand, because they have to in order to meet demand. There’s no question about that," Raimondo told Biden. “The question is, where will they expand? And we want them, we need them to expand here in the United States.”

Overall, the bill would increase U.S. deficits by about $79 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The bill also authorizes about $200 billion to advance high-tech research in the U.S. over the coming decade. Congress must approve that funding as part of future spending bills and the CBO did not include that money in its deficit projection.

Critics have likened the spending to “corporate welfare" and have said the money would be better spent on other priorities or not at all. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he doesn’t hear from people about the need to help the semiconductor industry. Voters talk to him about climate change, gun safety, preserving a woman’s right to an abortion and boosting Social Security benefits, to name just a few.

“Not too many people that I can recall — I have been all over this country — say: ‘Bernie, you go back there and you get the job done, and you give enormously profitable corporations, which pay outrageous compensation packages to their CEOs, billions and billions of dollars in corporate welfare,’” Sanders said.

Once the Senate has acted, the bill will be taken up in the House. The window for passing the bill is narrow if some progressives join with Sanders and if most Republicans line up in opposition based on fiscal concerns. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she's confident that it will have enough support to pass before lawmakers leave Washington for the August recess.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh