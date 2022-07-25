Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

Biden said the U.S. relies on Taiwan for the production of the most advanced chips and that China was also starting to move ahead of the U.S. on the manufacturing of such chips.

“America invented the semiconductor. It's time to bring it home," Biden said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told him that chip manufacturers are finalizing investment plans and that money provided through the bill will be instrumental in their decision.

”We know they will expand, because they have to in order to meet demand. There’s no question about that," Raimondo told Biden. “The question is, where will they expand? And we want them, we need them to expand here in the United States.”

The leaders of Medtronic, a medical device maker, as well as Cummins Inc. and defense contractor Lockheed Martin, pitched the president on the need for the bill as well.

“Like others at the table, we are facing a supply chain crisis. We are unable to get the components we need and semiconductors is always at the top of the list," said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc., which makes diesel engines.

Linebarger said the company is now paying brokers as much as 10 times the regular cost to get the computer chips it needs. The federal government's investments through the bill would move manufactures from “wringing our hands about where we sit in competition with others to actually moving onto the field and helping U.S. manufacturers compete," he said.

Overall, the bill would increase U.S. deficits by about $79 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The bill also authorizes about $200 billion to advance high-tech research in the U.S. over the coming decade. Congress must approve that funding as part of future spending bills and the CBO did not include that research money in its deficit projection.

Critics have likened the spending to “corporate welfare" and have said the money would be better spent on other priorities or not at all. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he doesn’t hear from people about the need to help the semiconductor industry. Voters talk to him about climate change, gun safety, preserving a woman’s right to an abortion and boosting Social Security benefits, to name just a few.

“Not too many people that I can recall — I have been all over this country — say: ‘Bernie, you go back there and you get the job done, and you give enormously profitable corporations, which pay outrageous compensation packages to their CEOs, billions and billions of dollars in corporate welfare,’” Sanders said.

Once the Senate has acted, the bill will be taken up in the House. The window for passing the bill is narrow if some progressives join with Sanders and if most Republicans line up in opposition based on fiscal concerns. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she's confident that it will have enough support to pass before lawmakers leave Washington for the August recess.

President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)