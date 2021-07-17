Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

He said in a statement that Friday's decision was "deeply disappointing," and although the judge's order did not affect those already covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, it "relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future."

The program has allowed thousands of young people who were brought illegally into the United States as children, or overstayed visas, to live, work and remain in the country. Many of the recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have now been in the U.S. for a decade or longer.