Biden pardons 11 people and shortens the sentences of 5 others convicted of non-violent drug crimes

The Democratic president is campaigning for reelection in November and is grappling with how to boost support from communities of color that heavily supported him over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The two rivals are headed for a likely rematch in November.

“Like my other clemency actions, these pardons and commutations reflect my overarching commitment to addressing racial disparities and improving public safety,” Biden said.

Biden said those receiving pardons had shown a commitment to bettering their lives and doing good in their communities. Those who had their sentences commuted, or shortened, had shown they are worthy of forgiveness and the chance to build a future outside of prison, he said.

The president issued his most recent previous pardons in December 2023 to thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.