Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water

“We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor has to act. There’s money to deal with this problem. We’ve given them EPA. We’ve given them everything there is to offer," Biden said late Thursday.

The president was asked whether he would visit Mississippi and said he had no plans to at this point. Biden said he has been talking to folks in Mississippi including the mayor, Democrat Chokwe Antar Lumumba. He did not specifically say whether he had spoken to the governor, Republican Tate Reeves.